A collection of words to help learn new words for babies, toddlers, preschoolers.
The most appealing way to learn vocabulary and hearing.
Helping to increase hearing and helping to express correctly increases the creativity and strengthens the child's memory.
Best Practices for Speech Therapy
Includes 200 flash cards with the correct pronunciation of words with attractive images for your children.
Vehicles, Occupations, Colors, Numbers, Objects, Body, Letters, Clothes, Toys, Animals.
Vehicles: General, Service, .......
Colors: Main colors and composition
Objects: home appliances, out-of-home
Letters: In general, along with music
Body organs: Externally and organically
Clothing: Used daily
Toys: Children Toys
Animals: domesticated and wild, insects
Repeat with your child for better performance.
