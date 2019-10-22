X

word for baby for Android

By Kyan App Free

A collection of words to help learn new words for babies, toddlers, preschoolers.

The most appealing way to learn vocabulary and hearing.

Helping to increase hearing and helping to express correctly increases the creativity and strengthens the child's memory.

Best Practices for Speech Therapy

Includes 200 flash cards with the correct pronunciation of words with attractive images for your children.

Vehicles, Occupations, Colors, Numbers, Objects, Body, Letters, Clothes, Toys, Animals.

Vehicles: General, Service, .......

Colors: Main colors and composition

Objects: home appliances, out-of-home

Letters: In general, along with music

Body organs: Externally and organically

Clothing: Used daily

Toys: Children Toys

Animals: domesticated and wild, insects

Repeat with your child for better performance.

Release October 22, 2019
Date Added October 22, 2019
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
