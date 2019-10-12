Word-to-Word is an addicting word puzzle game.

The goal is to create chains of compound words, with the second half of the first word replicated in the first half of the subsequent word.

The game has seven levels of difficulty. With a large internal dictionary and new puzzles generated on the fly, it is unlikely you'll ever see the same puzzle twice.

Each level has its own best score and you can post your progress on either Twitter or Facebook.

To play, simply choose a level and then drag the tiles onto the empty grid. To solve a puzzle, each line of the grid must consist of a valid compound word and all tiles must be used.

With no ads or in-app purchases, Word-to-Word offers an unlimited, uninterrupted, and unbelievable word play experience. Enjoy!