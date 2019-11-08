X

wooods for Android

By Lumaki Free

Developer's Description

By Lumaki

Explore and discover the wooods, a social app where can share your experiences with others where you are. Now and in the future. As you travel share pictures, messages and chats that get placed on your current location. Discover other travellers posts as you enter the post's proximity. If you like a message or picture, pick it up adding it to your backpack. Space is limited though, so feel free to drop your items and leave them to be found by others in a new location!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release November 8, 2019
Date Added November 8, 2019
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping