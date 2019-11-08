Explore and discover the wooods, a social app where can share your experiences with others where you are. Now and in the future. As you travel share pictures, messages and chats that get placed on your current location. Discover other travellers posts as you enter the post's proximity. If you like a message or picture, pick it up adding it to your backpack. Space is limited though, so feel free to drop your items and leave them to be found by others in a new location!