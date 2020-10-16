Tables are mandatory furniture that must be owned by every home. The table is one of the home furniture that is very important, its function is not only a complementary chair in the living room. The presence of a unique and good table can also affect one's mood. Usually tables made of wood are much stronger and more durable, mainly from teak wood. If you want a minimalist design, you can choose a small round dining table.

Here are some examples of wooden table designs, hopefully they can be useful.