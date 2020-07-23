Wooden sculpture is an object of human work that is specifically recognized as a work of art. The person who created the statue is called a sculptor. The purpose of creating sculptures is to produce works of art that can last as long as possible. Therefore, sculptures are usually made using durable and often expensive materials, but sculptures made of wood are not as expensive as we imagine. Here are many examples of various forms of wood that you can make yourself at home. Hopefully this post can provide benefits and thank you.