womenected uses the digitization for improving the real life of women: getting connected, more freedom wherever they live or travel to, efficient networking, and more fun through inspiring contacts.

With womenected you can

MEET with other women wherever you live or travel to

NETWORK across different industries, organizations, companies, countries , and collaborate also within closed groupsOpen as a platform and tool for all exisiting women networks worldwide to get connected.

OFFER your talents through paid events, meetings or trainings, gain more visibility and become more successful

womenected is free of advertising and guarantees not to use or sell your personal data. The privacy level in the community is especially high, nobody can see the full name, email address or phone number of private users. Friendly sisters instead of big brother!

With signing up to womenected you will participate in the overall goal to empower women worldwide. The founder of womenected (a woman like you and not a big data company) commits to invest 20 % of the earnings to support women projects worldwide: from charity to female innovation.

As an ambitious female startup we want to get better every day, please report bugs instead of getting angry with us.

Lets womenect!