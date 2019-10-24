this application is a live wallpaper or screensaver of wolves live wallpaper set the app as live wallpaper to decorate your phone downloads wolves live wallpaper from our store page. we have the best collection of wolves live wallpaper. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection. wolves naturally organize themselves into packs to maintain stability and assist with hunting. these are often groups of three to seven wolves led by an alpha male and alpha female.

from there, the couple's pups and possibly younger, unrelated wolves comprise the rest of the pack. the pack leader isn't necessarily the alpha male. the alpha female takes the reins in certain groups since wolf rankings are based on strength and the ability to win fights, not gender. although other wolves within the pack may copulate when prey abounds, the alpha pair are normally the only ones to mate. multiple female wolves in the same pack can cause problems, however, since they fight with each other more often than males. the beta wolf comes next. beta wolves act as the second in command, taking over if the alpha male dies and possibly remating with the alpha female. when an alpha grows weak or too old to effectively lead the pack, the beta wolf may challenge him or her to a winner-take-all brawl. on the bottom rung of the ladder, you have the omega wolf. as the name implies, the omega wolf is the weakest and the least cared for in the pack.

bullied by other members, the omega wolf will receive the brunt of the aggression in the wolf world, particularly during inter-pack fighting. sometimes, this antagonism climaxes to the point that the omega wolf will leave the pack and go it alone. aside from being the pack's punching bag, the omega wolf also instigates play among the wolves to ease tensions.