X

wolves live wallpaper for Android

By best wallpaper Free

Developer's Description

By best wallpaper

this application is a live wallpaper or screensaver of wolves live wallpaper set the app as live wallpaper to decorate your phone downloads wolves live wallpaper from our store page. we have the best collection of wolves live wallpaper. you can also download other live wallpaper in case you dont find this lwp suitable for you, we had a vast lwp collection. wolves naturally organize themselves into packs to maintain stability and assist with hunting. these are often groups of three to seven wolves led by an alpha male and alpha female.

from there, the couple's pups and possibly younger, unrelated wolves comprise the rest of the pack. baby wolves wallpapers. the pack leader isn't necessarily the alpha male. the alpha female takes the reins in certain groups since wolf rankings are based on strength and the ability to win fights, not gender. although other wolves within the pack may copulate when prey abounds, the alpha pair are normally the only ones to mate. baby wolves wallpapers. multiple female wolves in the same pack can cause problems, however, since they fight with each other more often than males. the beta wolf comes next. beta wolves act as the second in command, taking over if the alpha male dies and possibly remating with the alpha female. when an alpha grows weak or too old to effectively lead the pack, the beta wolf may challenge him or her to a winner-take-all brawl. baby wolves wallpapers. on the bottom rung of the ladder, you have the omega wolf. as the name implies, the omega wolf is the weakest and the least cared for in the pack.

bullied by other members, the omega wolf will receive the brunt of the aggression in the wolf world, particularly during inter-pack fighting. baby wolves wallpapers. sometimes, this antagonism climaxes to the point that the omega wolf will leave the pack and go it alone. aside from being the pack's punching bag, the omega wolf also instigates play among the wolves to ease tensions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.05

General

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version 10.05

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping