Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

witchcraft for beginners for Android

By Educationfirm Free

Developer's Description

By Educationfirm

If you're new to witchcraft, trying spells for beginners is a good way to start to understand how spells work.

And just because these are spells for beginners, doesn't make them less powerful. They can be potent magick if you practice.

"Whether you choose to believe or not... there is indeed Magic, Spirits and Forces that exist in this world - all around us..."

Create many Love Spells and Potions to help attract a Love Interest or even to Heal a Friend or Family Members Relationship

While this form of magic is most found in cursing and curse-breaking, its not just for baneful magic. The Hoodoo honey jar spell for example is common in love magic. The jar spell is overall versatile, and can be custom-designed for a variety of needs.

Although this spell is for beginners, that doesnt lessen its effectiveness.

Open your Mind and Delve into the Magic of Witchcraft Today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release July 20, 2020
Date Added July 20, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now