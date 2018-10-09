Witchcraft for Beginners: Learn to Cast a powerful Jar Spell

Witches Jar Spells

Jar spells, also known as bottle spells or container spells, are an old form of folk magic. One of the earliest mentions of this type of magic came from a 17th century. A man was advised to make a Witch's jar for his wife, because it was suspected that she was being 'bewitched' and they wanted to break the curse.

While this form of magic is most found in cursing and curse-breaking, it's not just for baneful magic. The Hoodoo 'honey jar spell' for example is common in love magic. The jar spell is overall versatile, and can be custom-designed for a variety of needs.

Although this spell is for beginners, that doesn't lessen its effectiveness.. Enjoy!