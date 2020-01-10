witch pop shooter

Adventure across a fun game bubble world

When you have free time, this is an amazing way to enjoy it. This buble shoter, as any bubble games free, offers fast, bubble popper experience that youll cant make enough of.

Easy to play, extremely fun, and requires no special skills to play. Adventure across a fun game witch pop shooter. Witch Pop Shooter relaxing entertaining accordant for every ages.

** Throw bubbles with 3 balls of the same color will explode them and rescue pet monsters being detained.

** Break the skull bubble or monster bubble will make your score is reduced or lose challenge.

** Fresh and beautiful style, bright and vibrant graphics & effects!

** Over 300+ magical levels.

** Free & easy to play, challenging to master!

Our puzzle bubble game, requires match 3 and bubble pop. Think strategically like in any other puzzle bubble game. Like in any of the bubble pop games, you need to match 3 or more of the same colors so the bubble pop and you pass the level. Things can go really hard, we warn you that you show you best shooting games skills to master it!

witch pop shooter is an extremely addictive match three game!

Already a fan of pop shooter magic witch?