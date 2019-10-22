There are about 100 English Proverbs in this App.

English Proverbs are those which are simple and concrete sayings, popularly known and repeated, that expresses a truth based on common sense or the practical experience of humanity.

These are the ultimate Direction of life.

Note - If you like any proverb from this app you can simply share options then you can share with your friends or even email it.

you can share your Proverbs using,

- Whatsapp

- Mail

- SMS

- Facebook

- Twitter

- American Proverbs

- African Proverbs

- Arabic Proverbs

- Belgian Proverbs

- Dutch Proverbs

- English Proverbs

- French Proverbs

- Ghanian Proverbs

- Italian Proverbs

- Latin Proverbs

- NewZealand Proverbs

- Spanish Proverbs

- Ukranian Proverbs

* African Proverb

* Chinese Proverb

* English Proverb

* Yiddish Proverb

* Scottish Proverb

* Arabic Proverb

* Japanese Proverb

* Danish proverb

These are the Best Life Quotes and statuses for you.

Daily quotes notification.

Share quote as a text or picture..

Mark your favorite quotes.

Quotes and statuses are categorized into following categories :

Best Life Quotes

Best Life Quotes Short

Accuracy

Some Times

Happiness

Forgiveness

Experience

Smile

Attitude

Action

Positive

Strong

Goal

Mistake

Confidence

Change

Failure

Give up

Yourself

Present Future Past

Time

People

Proverbs

Fake People

Being Thankful

Hard Times

Encouraging

funny quotes

wise quote

- American quotes

- African quotes

- Arabic quotes

- Belgian quotes

- Dutch quotes

- English quotes

- French quotes

- Ghanian quotes

- Italian quotes

- Scottish quotes

- Latin quotes

- NewZealand quotes

- Spanish quotes

- Ukranian quotes

Life Quotes and Sayings

Change Quotes and Sayings

Happiness Quotes and Sayings

Relationship Quotes and Sayings

Life Lessons Quotes and Sayings

Experience Quotes and Sayings

Moving forward Quotes and Sayings

Advice Quotes and Sayings

Wisdom Quotes and Sayings

Success Quotes and Sayings

Fake friends Quotes and Sayings

True Friends Quotes and Sayings

Respect Quotes and Sayings

Responsibility Quotes and Sayings

Value Quotes and Sayings

Mistakes Quotes and Sayings

Attitude Quotes and Sayings

Love Quotes and Sayings

Some Times Quotes and Sayings

Keeping It Real Quotes and Sayings

Encouraging Quotes and Sayings

Two Faced People Quotes and Sayings

Action Quotes and Sayings

Worth Quotes and Sayings