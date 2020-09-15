Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Wing Chun is a kung fu style that emphasizes close combat, quick punches and tight defense to defeat opponents. This traditional Chinese martial art destroys the stability of the opponent through fast foot movements, defenses and attacks that take place simultaneously, diverting and deflecting the opponent's attack energy to win the fight. A kungfu method that is complex and requires years to master, but beginners can easily learn Wing Chun by understanding basic principles, theories and expertise.