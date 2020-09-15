Join or Sign In

wing chun for Android

By alidigital Free

Developer's Description

By alidigital

Wing Chun is a kung fu style that emphasizes close combat, quick punches and tight defense to defeat opponents. This traditional Chinese martial art destroys the stability of the opponent through fast foot movements, defenses and attacks that take place simultaneously, diverting and deflecting the opponent's attack energy to win the fight. A kungfu method that is complex and requires years to master, but beginners can easily learn Wing Chun by understanding basic principles, theories and expertise.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

