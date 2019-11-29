X

whistle-box for iOS

By Asotau Lio Free

Developer's Description

By Asotau Lio

Whistlebox is a safety app that can help save peoples lives on our roads. It helps keep drivers calm by playing audio files of their dear ones. There are features like FitBit Charge 2 & Apple Watch integration, music, photo & video library that act as reminders. Triggers reminder with the use of heart rate, fetched from FitBit/Watch (using HealthKit). HeartRate displayed on both Apple Watch App and iPhone App. Every triggered reminder or personal message 'prompts/nudges/reminds' the user to behave. Ultimately, the app reminds users of their obligation to their loved ones. Every use brings users closer to changing poor habits and over time of using 'Whistlebox', will learn to manage their emotional urges. In fact over 60% of road fatalities are caused by anti-social behaviour' or 'road rage'. Whistlebox will help your loved ones reach their destination safely, without any incidents.

Watch video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uuIoJm-jz5wqT2CR3rayYdiiuhsjHf4m/view?usp=drivesdk

Features:

- Utilizes iPhone audio, photo & video library

- Personalised reminders as voice memo's

- Personalised reminders for meditation

- Personalise reminders of loved ones

- Easily share with family and friends

- Automatic messaging to loved ones when a reminder is triggered

- Nominate friends and family for instant SOS messaging

- Easily share on social media and email

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release November 29, 2019
Date Added November 29, 2019
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 and watchOS 5.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping