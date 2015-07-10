X

wherbouts for iOS

By Steven Preston Free

By Steven Preston
This app is a simple way of knowing the whereabouts of your friends and family, and letting them know your whereabouts in realtime, so everyone is anxiety free during different walks of our daily life.App Features - You can send your wherbouts to your contacts. - You can ask your contacts for their wherbouts. - You will get notifications when someone sends you their wherbouts or asks for yours. - You can see wherbouts of your contacts on google maps dynamically in realtime. - Share your location with friends on facebook, whatsapp, sms or via email.Use cases: - You can send your wherbouts to your colleagues every morning so they would know when will you make it to your desk. - Worried about safety of your children walking to school alone? just have them send you their wherbouts! And watch their location on maps seating in your home."Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life."

Small bug fixes

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added July 10, 2015
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
