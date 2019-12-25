Wher - Maps made by women for women

With Wher we want to make women feel more confident when they walk around the city they dont know, indicating streets and routes most recommended by other women who know those streets well.

COMMUNITY FIRST

But Wher is mostly a community of women who evaluate streets to get a better city and supporting each other ... true woman empowerment!

Not only an app: our Wherrior meet in person, confront each other and ... organize Urban Mapping! Real group expeditions to map city areas!

CITIES IMPLEMENTED

Currently, Wher is present in Milan, Turin, Catania, and Bologna.

But Wher never stops: we are coming to Rome, Florence, Venice, Naples, Palermo, Barcelona, Madrid, Berlin, and London ... help us & map them!

If your city is not present you can apply it directly from the app!

WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH WHER?

Look for information about the streets and find out how they are evaluated by women who know them well... our Wher Community!

Find the most recommended route for the Community by day, evening and night using the navigator;

Say your opinion on the streets of your city you know well and help so many women around you!

WHER IS GOOD FOR YOU IF...

- You are a university student who has just arrived in a new city and wants to live it in full, even in the evening and at night!

- You're a woman moving to a new city for her dream job.

- You're a hardened traveler who doesn't let anything and nobody stop you!

- You are a woman who wants to improve her city and share her knowledge to help other women.

- You are simply a woman who wants to feel comfortable moving around the city, even if she knows it little or not at all ... you want to feel self-confident!

WHY WHER?

Because, statistically, women have a different perception and about one in three (Italian) does not go out in the evening alone because they dont feel safe.

Every woman is different, of course, but Wher is for all women: feeling more self-confident and more aware is a right of all and makes it possible to live better everyday life and by a force that you did not know you had (but that already existed!)

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Download Wher and remember: backpack & city in your pocket!