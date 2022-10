Whatabout if you are in the countryside and wonder what places of local interest are close by? Or if there is a pub or restaurant you would like to visit?What if you are in a strange place and need to know where all the amenities are? where the car parking is? Why not have all these things at one touch of your fingertips?Whatabout takes the stress out of your current dilemma at a time when you are most wound up. Using state of the art gps positioning of exactly where you are, it will highlight on a map with little red pins, everything you choose to ask it to display, and also provide contact details and a resume of each.Quality displays by Apple make this a superb experience, and its interesting to see what is around you.Knowing where you are may sometime keep you safe from harm as well.I find the Apple red pins hypnotic to watch, and also easier to click on than other maps offerings. As stated in other app descriptions, i am also bone idle, so having a list of fifty odd selections to just click on up front takes the effort out of finding anything anywhere.The maps can be a little daunting at first too, this takes out the fear factor for people new to the idea.I hope this helps someone out there.