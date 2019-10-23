Wewosh, Americas newest and freshest way to keep vehicles clean. Book a car wash with a tap or swipe of the screen.

WHEW NOW THAT THE HARD WORK IS DONE..

Use Wewosh to book a car wash and save time. You can now schedule your wash when you need it. On demand scheduling with be launched gradually.

I SURE HOPE WE GET THAT ON DEMAND HERE SOONER THAN LATER. UNTIL THEN

My Bookings Dont wait to schedule your wash. Manage current and future cleanings at your leisure. Watch everyone as they smile when they see the shine to all your vehicles. If it is at work, home, or on the go, stay amazing.

Refer and Earn If you love earning money online, invite your friends and tell them how easy it is to book a wash. For every friend that books a cleaning, thats $5 in your pocket.

Express yourself Tell us about your experience. Share your true feelings with us. Love us or hate us through social media, we welcome it all.

Downloading the Wewosh preview, youll gain early access to the coolest and newest features of Wewosh. As we are working to improving the app, it is vital that you provide feedback. Under the settings tab, select report a problem to provide comments to send to our team. Help us redesign the car wash industry.

Wewosh is only available on phones.