wenwen is an application which combines the two ideals of fashion jewelry and intelligent black technology.It establishs linkages between the jewellery and customer so that we will not be worry ahout missing the important information.What is more,we can send SOS message to others when in emergency.At the same time,it also can help the lovers expressing and sending their love to each other to inject the love and soul to the jewellery.In the future,wenwen will give more experience in sports,health and medical treatment.

Healthy exercise produces a good body, elegantly improves your sleep quality, heart rate detection need not be too surprising, leaving you with meditation is really not thankful. All of this is what Wenwen should do. We will make your health jump on APP and make the value of health go up a notch. Beautiful physical and mental beauty of the appearance, with fashionable intelligent black technology jewelry, experience unprecedented functions and unlock more aspects of play. Wenwen waits for you to explore, wait for you to travel proudly, wait for your praise and unconsciously talk to friends about your changes, what you get is from this mysterious Wenwen.

What about lovers? Rest assured, still, our experience and scenes are closer to life. Let your love blossom and bear fruit in Wenwen, find what you like and change it to what you want, which is undoubtedly what Wenwen expects and strongly recommends.

With all that said, what can you get here?

1. Getting healthy through exercise.

2. Getting a higher-quality charge through sleep testing.

3. Heart rate and meditation can help you understand yourself better.

4. Intelligent jewelry still gives you intimate service.