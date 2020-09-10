Welcome to wenewa - the Technical Support Platform for all your Internet outages!

A generic speed test app will not tell you if the bottleneck is the provider line or your WiFi. wenewa performs a three-way speed test, testing your overall Internet speed, your provider line speed and your WiFi speed, thereby allowing you to locate the issue. If your WiFi speed is slow, wenewa analyses your WiFi spectrum to see if youre on a congested channel, and guides you to changing it. Next up it does a full local network scan to see if a device is misbehaving or sucking up all your bandwidth. You can also run the speed test in different places and generate a WiFi map to see where you may benefit from repeaters.

Internet outages can have many different causes, if the speed test is good, wenewa tests your device. Your video call breaking could be your tablet running too many processes in the background. It also tests the Internet, the content provider and all the hops along the route.

Internet outages are often sporadic: wenewa continuously monitors your connection and runs speed tests to render all contributing factors visible at the time of the occurrence. It works with most routers, including AVM/Fritzbox, Asus, Netgear and Lancom, replacing companion apps.

With wenewa you can also get help from a support expert who will be able to run a speed test and fix your Internet outages remotely. It is also great for helping friends and family. You can create and run your own Support Portal with chat and video call functionality.

wenewa feature list includes:

WiFi Scanner

Wenewa will advise you on the best available channel for your WiFi network and it also supports channel switching (currently available for Fritzbox and Lancom devices).

Features include 2.4/5GHz support, speed test, fetching WiFi Network SSID and BSSID (identifier), viewing available frequencies and channel numbers, WiFi Signal Strength testing, Default Gateway, Subnet Mask and DNS address verification.

Remote Support

Become a Technical Support guru with wenewa Support Portal the registration is free and gives you access to a full-scale support environment. Run a speed test and diagnose the Internet outages of friends and family.

Network Scanner

Modern home networks are a maze, with smartphones and appliances coming and going all the time. wenewa rapidly detects all devices on your network, presenting you with a wealth of information, including Vendor names, speed test, IP and MAC addresses, NetBIOS and DNS names, IPv6 support and Device ping response times.

Ping and Visual Trace Route

Enter any web address and ping away! wenewa provides a map of the route taken by your data packets and all the hops along the way, including IP addresses and speed test for time delay.

WiFi, Home and Mobile Network Map

Get an overview of your network by running a speed test in different places. It is fully interactive and updates in real-time wenewa will issue alerts when your connection hangs, drops or disappears.

Problem Detection

The app automatically diagnoses and memorises multiple networks. If you wish to monitor only some networks, the auto-diagnose feature can be switched to manual.

Here are some of the performance and configuration tests wenewa runs: WiFi Congestion, Network Name Conflict, Router Configuration, Port Scan, DNS Servers, WiFi and Mobile Internet Congestion, Internet Route, Fixed Line Status, Local Network Devices, Mobile Internet Connection Status.

Internet Speed Test

wenewa uniquely comes with a built-in three-way speed test which gives expected speeds for overall performance and brakes it up into its individual components: Provider Line Speed Test and WiFi Speed Test.

Download wenewa now!