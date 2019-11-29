Waiting for someone and not knowing where they are, is stressful.

So we created an app that allows you to share where its at. On a secure map.

Be that a delivery, a tradesman, or the school bus. If you have wemapshare, those who are expecting you, never have to stress or text where are you? again. In fact, waiting becomes engaging.

Walking home alone? Mapshare to let your friends keep an eye on you.

Delivery drivers, field staff and trades persons mapshare, so their customers can see they're on their way.

Skiers mapshare on the slopes, cyclists and bikers mapshare on their tours and rides.

Caring partners mapshare so dinner's ready on arrival.

With wemapshare you can see where everyone's at, every step of the way.

Why text where you are, when you can mapshare?

Use the address widget to enter where you're going. Then mapshare via your favourite social channel (WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook, email).

Your friends or customers click the link and instantly see you in their browser, moving in real-time on a map. Followers don't need the app.

The moving marker balloon displays your speed. And altitude too.

For extra fun you can use emojis for your marker and in your trip comment, as seen by your followers.

Using the Meetup button, friends can mapshare in return. So you and your group of friends can see one another on a single map.

Our maps show live data, updated in real time.

NOTE 1: Sharing is great, but giving up your privacy isnt.

With wemapshare you dont ever have to worry someone follows you when you dont want to. Those you share your trip with can follow you, but only for the duration of your trip or until you log out. Your marker then disappears from all maps. Share your trip, not your data.

NOTE 2: Your friends don't need to download anything to follow you. But if they reciprocate (aka a Meetup) it's best they install the wemapshare app too. So you don' t experience interruptions in position updates from your friends, when their phone is in their pocket.