Companies today are burdened by inefficient communication and complicated processes that hinder operations. weavix digitally connects your workers, which helps optimize operations by increasing real-time communication and collecting operational data to deliver transformational insights.

A digitally connected workforce only exists when all of your workers have access to a device for efficient communication, enabling proactive decisions and actions while reducing risk.

The weavix application for mobile devices accompanies the web application where users can complete administrative tasks, view data and dashboards.

Map

The home screen is an interactive map showing geofenced areas, equipment, vessels and workers.

Communication

Communicate with your workforce using the Channels feature. Simply type your message, or use Talk to Text, and hit send. weavix has an SOS feature that quickly alerts others if an emergency occurs on site.

Activity Log

Monitor the activity happening on site with ease, including entry/exit logs, worker activity, geofenced entry/exit logs, forms and more.

Hole Watch

Hole watch allows attendants to monitor confined space entrant activity and prompts them to take periodic air readings. Users can generate and print a report that contains this information from their mobile device.

Fire Watch

Fire Watch allows attendants to track the starting and stopping of work. weavix reminds workers to take required air readings and periodic sweeps of their work area. This feature includes a cool down timer that can be used after task completion.

Requests

Requests allows workers to request assistance from designated areas.

Reports

Users can generate and print reports from their mobile device.