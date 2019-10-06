X

waypointr for iOS

A convenient waypoint creator that utilizes your phone's camera to find customizable markers or addresses in your vicinity. By simply aiming your camera around, waypointr is able to show you where specific locations are in reference to your current location. waypointr is an easy to use pocket companion that can do anything from showing where the nearest coffee shop is in from the park to showing you where to find your car parked in a large, cramped parking lot. Download for free today, and you'll never lose your way!

If you have suggestions for a new Waypoint Group, go to rbradford.thaumavor.io.

Lead Developer - Ryan Bradford

Head of PR - Griffin Barriss

Graphics Help - Jenna Santos

Other Help - August Bernhard, Matthew Oteri, and Connor Anderson

version 2.0

Release October 6, 2019
Date Added October 6, 2019
Version 2.0

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone and iPad.

