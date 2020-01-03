X

wallpapers for iOS

By abdulhamid alhumaidi Free

Developer's Description

By abdulhamid alhumaidi

iPhone Wallpapers

iPhone Wallpaper App contains many unique iPhone wallpapers

iPhone Wallpapers App is a very important application for your iPhone.

In iPhone Wallpaper app, fantastic and stunning wallpapers have been carefully chosen to be used in your iPhone in order to become more beautiful with iPhone wallpapers instead of searching for wallpapers in the websites.

Just use the iPhone wallpaper app and there will be a constant update of the wallpapers so that you will find new iPhone wallpapers every period and the user doesnt get bored because of the lack of wallpapers diversification.

Make your iPhone special by using the iPhone Wallpapers app.

You will feel that your iPhone has become new in your eyes, just because you have changed the iPhone wallpaper.

Many users think that their iPhone devices have become old because they have never changed the wallpaper, while those who constantly change their wallpapers feel that their devices are still beautiful in their eyes, this is what makes the iPhone Wallpaper app very important for everyone.

iPhone wallpaper app is also user-friendly and supports the use of Arabic.

In the application, we make sure that our selection of wallpapers is based on the image accuracy and high quality to reflect the beauty and splendor of the view. At the same time, we make sure that the image is of a small size.

Explaining How to use iPhone Wallpaper app:

* Login to the iPhone Wallpaper app.

* Select the wallpaper you like.

* Select Save (click on the down arrow - you will see save, select it)

* Login to photos saved in your iPhone (photo gallery)

* Select the right image to be the wallpaper for your iPhone.

As we see, it is easy to use and save images.

*** Note :

For those who are unable to save images to their device, when downloading photos make sure to allow the app to access images from your device settings by going to Settings> Privacy> Photos, and then activate the application button.

If you like iPhone wallpaper app, please leave a comment.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.6

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 2.8.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping