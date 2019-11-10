Your new application for Android devices is now available.

Easy to use

Quick

Free

No matter where you are, United States, England, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, France, Japan, Australia or Canada, you can always enjoy your wallpaper application.

If you have questions or suggestions about your application online, you can write to yacar550@gmail.com and we will gladly resolve it.

With this fabulous application you can have wallpapers which you can share who you want for free online. This application is specially prepared for you, that you love changing your wallpapers whenever and wherever you want.

Enjoy different functions:

Sliding to view and choose your image, drop-down menu where you find, an automatic image-passing effect, share the images, download the image and finally place it as wallpaper.

The entity that owns this application reports that it contains images, some of which have been obtained through the Internet. These images are public domain, since they are not identified by symbols or other information that indicates the existence of exploitation rights reserved in this regard. Despite this, a clear will to respect rights under Royal Legislative Decree 1/1996, of April 12, approving the revised text of the Copyright Law, and compliance with the obligations imposed by the Law 34/2002, of July 11, of information services society and electronic commerce, the creator of this application calls any natural or legal person who is the owner of any of the images contained in it, credit by email to yacar550@gmail.com, committing the creator of the application to the immediate elimination of said image after verifying, in his case, the ownership of the protected image.