we created this wallpaper for done to Real Madrid fans what they looking about photos of this team, Incidentally real Madrid is the great team soccer in world general and in Europe in particular,The Big Madrid plays super football, especially in the presence of strongly players such as ramos, Gareth Bale, Hazard, Isco, Benzema, and others.

so this app has many hd photos of real Madrid players with many kind and nice background.