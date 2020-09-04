Sign in to add and modify your software
The walletdoc business app allows registered businesses to view live transactions across the following channels:
Point of sale
E-commerce transactions
Subscription billing
Payment links
QR code payments
With the walletdoc business app you can:
View how your business is performing with month on month comparative graphs
Send online payment links
Accept QR code payments
Process transactions live via the app
Search through and view your entire payment history across all channels
Add widgets for a quick view of your daily and monthly processing volumes
Get realtime push notifications for QR code and payment link payments
Download reports
Log support tickets and view your chat history with our support team
Switch between light and dark mode
Please note: The app only provides information for businesses who are registered with walletdoc.
Certain features require user permissions. If you do not see a feature listed above, please either contact your sales representative or support@walletdoc.com to enable it.