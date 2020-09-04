The walletdoc business app allows registered businesses to view live transactions across the following channels:

Point of sale

E-commerce transactions

Subscription billing

Payment links

QR code payments

With the walletdoc business app you can:

View how your business is performing with month on month comparative graphs

Send online payment links

Accept QR code payments

Process transactions live via the app

Search through and view your entire payment history across all channels

Add widgets for a quick view of your daily and monthly processing volumes

Get realtime push notifications for QR code and payment link payments

Download reports

Log support tickets and view your chat history with our support team

Switch between light and dark mode

Please note: The app only provides information for businesses who are registered with walletdoc.

Certain features require user permissions. If you do not see a feature listed above, please either contact your sales representative or support@walletdoc.com to enable it.