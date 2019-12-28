wako is a Movie and TV Show Information & Tracking App powered by Trakt.tv.
Some features:
- Explore lists of Popular Movies and TV Shows.
- Search for Movies and TV Shows.
- Access Movie and TV Show information.
- Keep a Watch List of Movies and TV Shows to watch.
- Mark Movies and TV Shows as watched.
- Keep track of which episodes to watch next.
- Get notified about upcoming Episodes.
- View your Movie watched list.
- Control your favorite media player Kodi with the built-in remote control.
More information on https://wako.app
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.