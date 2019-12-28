X

wako for Android

By Jean-Baptiste Malatrasi Free

wako is a Movie and TV Show Information & Tracking App powered by Trakt.tv.

Some features:

- Explore lists of Popular Movies and TV Shows.

- Search for Movies and TV Shows.

- Access Movie and TV Show information.

- Keep a Watch List of Movies and TV Shows to watch.

- Mark Movies and TV Shows as watched.

- Keep track of which episodes to watch next.

- Get notified about upcoming Episodes.

- View your Movie watched list.

- Control your favorite media player Kodi with the built-in remote control.

More information on https://wako.app

What's new in version 3.6.4

December 28, 2019
December 28, 2019
3.6.4

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

