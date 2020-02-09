=waiz is the absolute money management app. =waiz helps you manage your money by showing you all your bank accounts in one screen, by automatically categorizing your transactions and by offering challenges and budgets to help you save for what truly matters to you.

With =waiz:

- See all your bank accounts in one app

- Login using just a PIN or fingerprint

- Enjoy automatic categorization of all your transactions according to spending categories (e.g. supermarkets, restaurants & cafes, pets, taxes etc.)

- Change suggested categories and =waiz will remember next time you have similar transactions

- Get notified when you have transactions over a threshold you set

- Create a monthly budget per category or for your total expenses of the month, and monitor your progress

- Accept suggested challenges or create your own and start saving

- Get notified when money is deposited in your account or when your balance drops below a certain threshold

- Receive weekly and monthly reports that show your weekly and monthly activity across categories

- Manage your notifications to choose how and when you want to be notified

- Stay in touch with our team and receive prompt and personalized support

=waiz is free!

=waiz colors:

- Purple: income

- Green: categorized expenses

- Orange: uncategorized expenses or expenses with uncertain category

Turn orange into green: swipe right to confirm a suggested category or swipe left to change!

The Open Banking era has arrived!

=waiz is a registered Account Information Service Provider (AISP) as defined in the European Payment Services Directive II (PSD2) and is overseen by Bank of Greece. As such, it fulfils all regulatory and compliance requirements set out by EBA (European Banking Authority) and GDPR, offering bank-equivalent services and security. All data are encrypted with the best available technology.

What do you need to use =waiz:

- Be a retail banking customer in one of the supported banks

- Active internet banking

- Email connected to your mobile phone

- Internet access in order to synchronize your data

Through =waiz you can see:

- Current accounts *

- Savings accounts*

- Credit cards

- Prepaid cards

* including the transactions you make with your debit card

Our mission:

To change the unchangeable. To continuously innovate and make money management easier and hassle-free so that we can focus time and money on what really matters.