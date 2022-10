Enter a-zgard and type as fast as you can to collect vowels (a.k.a. ammo). Take these to vowelhalla and and unlock the durrma.There's also an arcade style shooter mode just for kicks.If you're good enough maybe you'll be able to unlock the secret 4th mode?!?!?!- no ads- no in-app purchases- yes fun- yes free (for now)- original music- two different keyboard types (kind of like different difficulty settings)