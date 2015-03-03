Developer's Description By mobileXcetera

This is an app that helps users to be part of the electoral process all the way, you are able to view election results as entered by other users which are collated in real-time, you are also able to enter election results in your polling-unit as announced. You can report incidence on election day, with the option of including image in your report submission.The app also presents a notification page where you would be presented with information that's vital on election day.