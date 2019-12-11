Download the Voip Office mobile app for Android. Use the Voip Office app to make VoIP calls over Wi-Fi without using carrier minutes or use 3G/4G when Wi-Fi is not available. Manage all of your business calls, voicemails and SMS messages from your mobile device when youre away from the office. Voip Office makes it easy to show your business number as your caller ID when you make outbound calls from your cell phone and tracks call history so you have quick access to return calls directly from your mobile app.

Voip Office for Android Features:

- Quick Dial Allows you to store favorites and have instant access to place a call or send an SMS message

- Contact Integration Integrate all your contacts from Outlook, Gmail, and CRM

- Recorded Calls View and listen to call recordings stored on your VoIP Office extension

- International calling Use the Voip Office app to make unlimited calls to the US & Canada while traveling internationally

Important: Voip Office for Android requires an existing Voip Office account.