X

voipoffice for Android

By voipoffice Free

Developer's Description

By voipoffice

Download the Voip Office mobile app for Android. Use the Voip Office app to make VoIP calls over Wi-Fi without using carrier minutes or use 3G/4G when Wi-Fi is not available. Manage all of your business calls, voicemails and SMS messages from your mobile device when youre away from the office. Voip Office makes it easy to show your business number as your caller ID when you make outbound calls from your cell phone and tracks call history so you have quick access to return calls directly from your mobile app.

Voip Office for Android Features:

- Quick Dial Allows you to store favorites and have instant access to place a call or send an SMS message

- Contact Integration Integrate all your contacts from Outlook, Gmail, and CRM

- Recorded Calls View and listen to call recordings stored on your VoIP Office extension

- International calling Use the Voip Office app to make unlimited calls to the US & Canada while traveling internationally

Important: Voip Office for Android requires an existing Voip Office account.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4

General

Release December 11, 2019
Date Added December 11, 2019
Version 3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping