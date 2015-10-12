Developer's Description By ZoooG

voice is an SNS application that can share voice recordings.Step 1 Follow a user you are interested inFirst, try following a user you are interested in.The voices of the users you are following are displayed on your timeline.Step 2 Listen to posted soundsOn your timeline, you can listen to sounds posted by the users you are following.Voices are deleted from your timeline 300 hours after being posted, so try not to miss any voices that are posted.Step 3 Communicate with everyoneAfter following users you are interested in, try communicating with them by using "Reply," "Favorite," and "Repost".Communicate with everyone.Step 4 Try posting sounds of your ownTry immediately posting sounds that you would like to share to voice.