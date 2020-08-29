Join or Sign In

vocab booster for iOS

Developer's Description

Self quizzing has proven to be one of the most successful techniques in learning and retaining new information. Vocab Builder is focussed on optimized learning through self challenge and review. You can see exactly what words you got right and wrong and why. Retake any quiz any time. Dramatically improve your english vocabulary! Perfect for those learning English as a second language or for students that want to prepare for college or accelerate their English learning.

What's new in version 1.1.1

Release August 29, 2020
Date Added August 29, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
