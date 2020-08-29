Sign in to add and modify your software
Self quizzing has proven to be one of the most successful techniques in learning and retaining new information. Vocab Builder is focussed on optimized learning through self challenge and review. You can see exactly what words you got right and wrong and why. Retake any quiz any time. Dramatically improve your english vocabulary! Perfect for those learning English as a second language or for students that want to prepare for college or accelerate their English learning.