Virtualvoting, app help to selection of india 2019 PM election selection online and virtually not real vote but they feeling as real vote all age people ,male and female.

Virtualvoting app is the first app who do not catch any voter information, as voter name, voter mobile number, voter id, voter Aadhaar number etc.

This application is help for selection date of PM election Party selection got election result idea of voting , gathering information of number of voting got.

This application is feel like, Election Commission of India, election machine, EVM - Electronic Voting Machines. And best UI with UX base design.

Virtualvoting-

a culture of avid electoral engagement and making informed

Election Commission of India

Indian voters

EVM - Electronic Voting Machines

election commission of india voters list

election commissioner of india

election commission of india 2019

election commission result

election commission of india voters list 2019

election 2019

election card

voting app for groups

online voting software

voting app android

online voting system in india

online voting in india

audience polling app

live audience polling free

free polling apps for smartphones