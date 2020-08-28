Roll and Smoke 3D shows you step by step how to roll a virtual cigarette with a simple interface and realistic 3D graphics.

When you have your cigarette ready you can smoke it virtually.

Features:

- Ability to chose from Cigarette, Hand-Rolled Cigarette, Cigar and Tobacco Pipe.

- You can select different types of hand rolling tobacco and rolling paper

- You can even change the lighter or the ashtray

- Holding the device in flat position an ashtray will appear below to drop the ashes.

- The smoke reacts and moves based on the accelerometer orientation changes.

- When the cigarette ends you can drop it by simply tapping on it.

* Disclaimer *

The application is designed to entertain and does not take any health risk.

Remember that in some countries cigarette smoking is legal only for adults.