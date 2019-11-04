X

virail lets you search and compare times and prices of any transports from one city to another.

Using virail is easy: type the departure, arrival and select the date to see trains, buses, flights and rides along with trip-related info, everything in a clean and intuitive way.

You can also use filters on price, times, stations and trip duration to highlight results that are relevant to your needs.

Once you have found the best trip, you can see the details, if there is any change with waiting times and (where available) the current status of trains/buses.

You can finally buy the ticket on the company website.

WHY USING VIRAIL

FREE

virail doesnt add any fee on showed prices, it will cost you as low as buying the ticket from the company itself

FAST

having all connections in one listing lets you save time

REALTIME

thanks to realtime updates, you can be kept up on current transport status and delays

FAVORITES

if you want to keep an eye on a trip, you can save it and receive notifications on price variations or delays, as well as memos on departure times

LAST SEARCHES

you can quickly choose your route by using searches history or geolocalization

TRANSPORT SEARCH

you can also search for a train given its number to have detailed informations

For any suggestion, feedback or a simple hello, please email us at: android@virail.com

What's new in version 1.1.2

Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

