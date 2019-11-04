virail lets you search and compare times and prices of any transports from one city to another.
Using virail is easy: type the departure, arrival and select the date to see trains, buses, flights and rides along with trip-related info, everything in a clean and intuitive way.
You can also use filters on price, times, stations and trip duration to highlight results that are relevant to your needs.
Once you have found the best trip, you can see the details, if there is any change with waiting times and (where available) the current status of trains/buses.
You can finally buy the ticket on the company website.
WHY USING VIRAIL
FREE
virail doesnt add any fee on showed prices, it will cost you as low as buying the ticket from the company itself
FAST
having all connections in one listing lets you save time
REALTIME
thanks to realtime updates, you can be kept up on current transport status and delays
FAVORITES
if you want to keep an eye on a trip, you can save it and receive notifications on price variations or delays, as well as memos on departure times
LAST SEARCHES
you can quickly choose your route by using searches history or geolocalization
TRANSPORT SEARCH
you can also search for a train given its number to have detailed informations
For any suggestion, feedback or a simple hello, please email us at: android@virail.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.