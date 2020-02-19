In fact, you will have to familiarize yourself with your violin first. Although it sounds like a guitar, it's not, the two are completely different when it comes to how to play. Thus, we advise you to start by installing your desk and your notes in front of you.

Then take your bow and stretch it. In fact, the hairs of the bow should be loose, so you have to straighten them by turning the screw at the bottom of the bow clockwise until you make sure that the space that is between the hairs and the stick is large enough to pass a pencil. You must then apply rosin on your bow. Make sure that it is in good quantity because if you put too much, the bow would adhere too much to the strings and it would give a raspberry sound.

Subsequently, you will have to give your violin, we advise you to ask a pro to do it at first until you are able to get out of it. You can however help you tuning fork or file found on the internet too. So, after inducing your rosin bow, you will grab it, put the violin in place on your shoulder, take the correct position and start playing.

If you do not know how to play notes yet, we advise you to simply play the strings, especially to find at what intensity you have to press the strings of your violin. To know that it is necessary to place the bow between the bridge and the key. Learn also to play empty strings at first, that is to say without placing your fingers on the strings, continue by making short shots, then long shots. Make notes, then scales. Practice as often as possible.

to learn more download grattuitement.