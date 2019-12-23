X

vineyard vines for Android

By Predictspring Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Predictspring Inc

We're brothers who decided that commuting to New York City wasn't for us. We grew up in Connecticut and spent every summer of our lives on Martha's Vineyard, which made us huge fans of the water, fishing and having fun. When we were younger, we played in various bands, recorded albums, started assorted small businesses and always combined our earnings to buy the best old boat we could find, so we could head out on the water and escape life from time to time.

In the late nineties we found ourselves miserable behind desks in Manhattan so we decided to trade in our business suits for bathing suits by selling ties so we wouldn't have to wear them. We got our wisdom teeth pulled while we still had insurance, leased cars while we still had jobs and signed up for every credit card we could. We quit our jobs within ten minutes of each other, ordered some drinks, clinked our glasses together and vineyard vines was officially open for business.

We delivered our first 800 ties July 3rd, 1998, and sold out in the first week. We quickly re-ordered, paid off our debt, hit the road and moved into our first office. After that, we moved to a bigger office and hired a few friends to help out. Then, we moved to an even bigger office, hired even more people, and opened a few more retail stores, proving that the American Dream is alive and well. Today, we're in an even bigger office and are opening more stores across the country. We have an incredible team by our side and no plans of slowing down anytime soon. And we couldn't have done it without the support of our family and friends.

People always say that if you do what you love, you'll be successful. There's no doubt that we're doing what we love and loving what we do: we're having fun, working hard and meeting great people.

Thanks again and Tie One On!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.9.28

General

Release December 23, 2019
Date Added December 23, 2019
Version 3.9.28

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping