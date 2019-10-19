Video Voice Dubbing You can now easily replace a video with bad quality sound with your own voice or replace it with any music. You could also narrate or translate a language of any video by dubbing with your own voice.

You now don't need costly and heavy dubbing tools and video editing software. We advice you to use your headphone or earphone mic while dubbing a video.

Most Feature of Video Voice Dubbing :-

- Easy and friendly to use application

- Support all video formats. like. flv, avi, mp4, 3gp, mov, wmv, etc.

- High quality output.

- works with all android version mobile.

- Support all video file like mp4, 3gp, mov, flv, wmv

- Voice dubbing: Dub a video with your own voice.

- Replace a sound of a video with any mp3 song or music file.

- Convert any video to a mute video, video with no sound.

- Edit a video without making changes to original video file.

- Keeps the original file unchanged.

- Set the new clip as default ringtone or assign to contacts, using this editor.

- Also Lock & Unlocking phone screen wile showing video.

- Tap anywhere on the wave & the built in Music player starts playing at that position.

- Option to delete (with confirmation alert) the created Tone.

- Record button at top left of app to record an audio/music for editing.

Dubbing Video Voice App provides an elegant and easy to use interface that allows you to browse through your files and select the video you want to convert to MP3 with just one click. Not only that, but also you can browse through converted files to play or share anytime.