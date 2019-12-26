video call and chat simulator with scary neighbor app is a simulation game where you can receive fake incoming calls and fake incoming video calls from the scary neighbor,it also simulate having a conversation with the scariest character, When nightfall comes, turn on a fake call from creepy neighbor and show it to your friends and familly,

by a simple click you can live the scary experiment of talking to the creepy neighbor from his scary house, its an easy app in order to entertain yourself and prank your friends and family and see their frightening and hilarious reactions,This is not a real calling and only a joke! The app does not bear any harm and is only for entertainment! but the calls looks so realistic and they will believe the horror stalker is really talking with them.

Features:

- Run the application normally, and set the calls that's it.

- the scary neighbor voices will be played when you answer the call .

- a video of the creepy neighbor in his house will be played when you answer the call .

- Realistic feeling of talking with the terrifying character thanks to the interface.

- live chat and live video calls.

- chat and have a texting conversation with the neighbor by answering properly his

question.

- Its a free and Easy app to use.

- Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

- Cool and friendly Design.

- hight definition graphics.

- Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

- Possibility to share the app with friends.

Permission:

Camera permission

Internet connection

Note : This app directed by "Fans" And it's not Official,and it's not associated to the real game, If we infringe copyright, let us know on our Email in the privacy policy and it will be removed immediately .

Thank You !