video call and chat simulator with scary doll is a simulation game in witch you receive fake incoming calls and fake incoming video calls from chucky , it also simulate having chat with him.

by a simple click you can live the scary experiment of talking to the creepy doll, it's an easy app to use in order to entertain yourself and prank your friends and family and see their frightening and hilarious reactions, This is not a real calling and only a joke!

Features of the game :

- It's a free and Easy app to use.

- Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

- Cool and friendly Design.

- Possibility to teach someone how to use a phone.

- Possibility to share the app with friends.

Permission:

Camera permission

Internetconnection

Note :

This app is made for Fans, and it is unofficial. This app is mainly for entertainment and Pranking friends , If we infringe copyright, let us know on our Email in the privacy policy and it will be removed immediately

Thank You !