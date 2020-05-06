X

vida e caff for iOS

By WiGroup Free

Developer's Description

By WiGroup

Ol, vida fans! Our updated mobile app offers you the following:

1. Earn loyalty.

- You earn 5% from every purchase paid for with the vida app. This is added to your loyalty balance which can be used to pay in-store or to send vouchers to your friends.

2. Order Ahead

-Pre-order, pay for your beverage and beat the queue. Find a participating store nearest to you, select what you would like to order, choose a pickup time & pay for your purchase using your linked credit card. Track your order once it has been placed.

2. Pay with your mobile.

- Its fast and easy. Link your credit card (its secure), enter your unique vida PIN, add a tip if you would like, and scan the QR code generated on your mobile screen to complete the payment.

4. Send a vida voucher to a friend.

- vida fans can now share the love by making in-app purchases for vida vouchers to the value of R50 with R25 increments. These vouchers can easily be shared with friends who will then be able to redeem the full value of the voucher at their nearest participating vida store.

5. Store Locator.

Find the nearest store to you, get directions to the store and find store details like address, telephone number and trading hours.

6. Tip your barista

If you are paying with your mobile phone, you will have the option to tip your barista through the app!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
