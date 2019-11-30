Throw your diamonds in the sky if you feel the vibe -- yeezy
vibes has animated text reactions for everything. Say ayyy, chill, cute or want but times a thousand. Or just tell your friends they're being basic. 24 in all with more on the way.
Full Sticker List:
- ayyy
- bae
- basic
- bye felicia
- chill
- cute
- dope
- feels
- haha
- hangry
- hayy
- i cant even
- it's lit
- love
- nah
- omg
- queen
- slay
- vibes
- want
- wtf
- yas
- yooo
