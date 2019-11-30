Throw your diamonds in the sky if you feel the vibe -- yeezy

vibes has animated text reactions for everything. Say ayyy, chill, cute or want but times a thousand. Or just tell your friends they're being basic. 24 in all with more on the way.

Full Sticker List:

- ayyy

- bae

- basic

- bye felicia

- chill

- cute

- dope

- feels

- haha

- hangry

- hayy

- i cant even

- it's lit

- love

- nah

- omg

- queen

- slay

- vibes

- want

- wtf

- yas

- yooo