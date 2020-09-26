**A sensational new app - The Mirror**

**Highlighted as one of the most exciting products at SXSW 2016**

**Easy djing with music from SoundCloud and iTunes**

WHAT IS VIBBLE?

With vibble you can turn your favorite playlists into creative mixes, just by swiping a finger. You can easily add sound effects and play around with our weekly curated playlists.

MIXING

Drag the multifader (patent pending) to mix between songs, and choose between different types of transitions.

SOUND EFFECTS

Vibble lets you add sounds and effects to your favorite songs. Choose between a variety of signature sounds and be creative. Check out our new sound packs in collaboration with Loopmasters and amazing producers like Drippin and Slick Shoota.

PLAYLISTS

Choose from a wide variety of curated playlists. Every week we add new playlists, both vibble recommendations and artists selections. You can also play music from your phone or search for songs from Soundcloud.

BE CREATIVE

For the playful and curious. We believe more people should be allowed to play with music. Enabled to participate. Music shouldnt only be played, music should be played with. We are vibble, we turn listeners into creators.

vibble requires iOS 11 or later and is optimized for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE. *Requires iPhone 6s or later.