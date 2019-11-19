Creating a virtual group with special orientation consist of several virtual members dont know each other, is not easy, further development and compatibility of work flow between virtual members will face some difficulties, especially at the beginning, but I believe with little patience and more efforts, we will have great cooperation options that will inevitably lead to fruitful and satisfying results.

At the first stage, we will start to collect data from the members who wish to join the group and that will be carried out through a submission form that contains several questions and very important queries, the forms will be sorted and filtered to choose the members who have the same capabilities and experiences to make sure all are in the same category. Then contacting them to exchange opinions as well as verifying their data validity before joining the virtual group.

Important Notes:

Discussion though this app is the method used to communicate between members of the group and your mobile number is your only way to join the virtual group, other means such as e-mail and other social media can be added later when the members decide to do so.

Please note, it is strictly prohibited to collect or transfer funds or any bank transactions by me or any member without a logical reason and Im not responsible if this was done by any member in the group, because any financial matter must have justified and logical reason and must be related to a legal deal or project.

Through a questionnaire and several discussions with some members, I found some of them wanted to have a more professional communication method for the members of the group. They suggested that there should be an online forum where members can communicate with each other and some wanted to establish a company to adopt the idea of the virtual group. In addition, there should be a system with terms, management and complex conditions governing the nature of the relationship between members of the group. I am not against the idea of development and moving to higher levels in terms of form and legality of the relationship between members of the group, but I think it is not the right time for that, especially we are at the beginning. I created this group only to simplify the situation and make it as a gathering platform for members with the same level of intellectuality and potentials. I think when the members of the group increase we can nominate group Admin and then everyone will decide, according to the mechanism they prefer to develop the situation and discuss other options that they agree on. This is because I want the decisions to be taken by all of us.

The main reason for creating this group is a funny story that happened to me in a European country, Ill be happy to share it with any member who would like to hear it at a later time, but I still believe the idea was simple and I want it to stay as simple as possible. Any routine and traditional work do not suit the origin and spirit of the basic idea.