Verahealth provides important tools for daily screening of students and employees for febrile illness such as COVID-19. In order to allow efficient access to large facilities such as businesses, university and school district campus we must provide these tools to leadership at those organizations.

Where programs have students and staff on campus even while in-person instruction is not taking pace daily screening is a critical tool for healthy living. Individuals with seasonal illness or infection need to be appropriately screened with confirmation of successful completion.

The verahelth application provides a tool to complete this. Verahealth is intended for use in an organized fashion and should only be downloaded when asked to do you by a educational, employer or other group.

Verahealth does not access any location services or bluetooth features for tracking or any other purpose.