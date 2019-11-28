X

veegan for iOS

Go Vegan With Us

Choose your favorite vegan stuff from the app and we deliver them to you house door or corporate office at anytime day or night!!!

We believe that Vegan Goods keep us for longer and healthier life.

veegan - vegan goods platform that helps you get only vegan and organic goods, like restaurants ready meals, fresh groceries and household essentials. Add your favorite vegans and check out. veegan couriers will take care and deliver your order in as soon as 1 hour.

Corporate Delivery

Same Day Delivery

Schedule Delivery

Order Pick Up

Schedule Pick Up

Download the app and rate us share us!!!

Release November 28, 2019
Date Added November 28, 2019

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

