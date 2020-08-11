Join or Sign In

variety rice recipe tamil for Android

By tamilan samayal Free

Developer's Description

By tamilan samayal

variety rice recipe tamil

tomato rice,

(Capsicum tomato rice),

(Tomato rice),

(Jeera Rice),

(Jerana Dal Rice),

(Veg Fried Rice),

(Simple Veg Pulao),

(Vegetable Pulao),

(Vegetable Biryani),

(ladiesfinger rice),

(White Pongal),

(Royal Coconut Rice),

(Cabbage Rice ),

(Egg Fried Rice),

(Mint Rice),

(Ven Pongal),

(Mango Rice),

(Mushroom Biryani),

(Mushroom Palak Biryani),

(Mushroom Dum Biryani),

(Malabar Ghee Rice),

(Marunthu Rice),

(fried Rice),

(Pineapple Rice),

(Bachelor Pulao),

(garlic rice),

(tamarind rice),

(mint pulao),

(mint rice),

(Pisipelapath),

(Milk Pongal),

(Parlie Rice Pulao),

(Dried Fruits Rice),

(Gram Rice),

(Rice Paruppu Saatham),

(Pagaala Path),

(simple fasting kanji ),

(Indiangosseberry Rice),

(Coconut Milk Veg Biryani),

(Coconut Milk Rice),

(Ghee Urundai Jaggery Rice),

(Ghee Rice),

(Tomato Rice),

(Soya Mutter Pulao),

(cumin rice),

(Chicken Ghee Rice),

(Sugar Pongal),

(Chutney Rice),

(Temple Puliyodharai),

(Wheat Biryani),

(Wheat Rice),

(Coriander Rice),

(Kondai Kadalai Briyani),

- (Carrot Peas Rice),

(Carrot Rice),

nellikkai sadam,

mangai sadam,

mint leaves rice,

curd rice in tamil,

carrot rice in tamil,

beetroot rice in tamil,

lunch box recipes in tamil,

10 lunch box recipes,

10 lunch recipes,

ramasyummykitchen,

lunch box ideas,

variety rice recipes in tamil,

lunch recipes in tamil,

kalavai sadam in tamil,

pepper rice in tamil,

satham vagaigal in tamil,

rice varieties in tamil,

lunch box recipes in tamil,

varieties of rice recipes,

different variety rice in tamil,

different types of rice recipes in tamil

lunch box rice recipes,

variety rice recipes,

lunch box recipes,

Full Specifications

What's new in version sweet recipes tamil

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version sweet recipes tamil

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
