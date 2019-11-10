Featured in New Apps We Love by Apple and well known from Huffington Post, Manchester Evening News and PETA. Discover the best plant-based venues in your area with vanilla bean! Stay fit and healthy wherever you are!

Find unique health- and sustainability-related information about every venue. Is it vegan? Is it local, fair-trade and organic, or raw, lactose- and gluten-free? vanilla bean offers the widest selection of UK, Irish, US, and German locations for anyone who eats consciously but does not want to miss out on anything.

Whether you are in the United Kingdom or Ireland, in London or Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin or Belfastvanilla bean knows which places will make you happy: Anything from gourmet venues to snack bars, from Chinese raw food temples in secret side alleys to this amazing Italian place where handmade gluten-free Bruschetta is soaked in olive oil.

If you are travelling in the USA, Germany, Austria, Switzerland or Francevanilla bean has you covered, too. The guide includes cities like New York, L.A., Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Vienna or Zurich.

With self-explanatory indicators for each restaurant, you can immediately spot what each location has to offer. The chosen photos and detailed descriptions, including reviews from the community, will help you decide which restaurant to visit.

Information such as addresses, opening times, and telephone numbers are constantly reviewed.

FEATURES

Have you spotted a vegan-friendly restaurant that is not yet in the app? You can suggest a new venue in less than 20 seconds. Thanks to automatic suggestions of places around you, sometimes you even dont have to type a word.

Filter according to your criteria and to price categories. For example, let vanilla bean show you only completely vegan venues with gluten-free options using organic ingredients.

Through the map, you can easily find all the green location highlights in your city. You can tell at first glance which places offer completely vegan options, where one can find vegetarian options and where meat dishes are served.

Your opinion, your personal experience counts: add your personal review and photos of the venue or the menu. If you like, you can share your newly discovered places with others on Facebook.

Search for postcodes, places, and specific locations, or discover restaurants with mouthwatering treats near you.

You can find a wide range of information about all the entries. Photos, in-depth descriptions, restaurant indicators, directions and comfortable calls directly from the app. In addition, you can find links to the restaurant website and Facebook page.

All the information is regularly reviewed. Should you still find any obscurities, then please feel free to send us feedback directly via a restaurants app entry. We will make the adjustment as soon as possible.

vanilla bean is an app for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians. Whatever your motivationhealth, climate change, compassion for animalsswitching to plant-based meals is a healthier, more sustainable way of living. And with vanilla bean, its also easy and delish.

FEEDBACK AND SUPPORT

Would you like to support the release of vanilla bean in other countries or add more restaurants? If so, send us a message at heroes@vanilla-bean.com. A service like vanilla bean would not be possible without the great work of our voluntary helpers.

We are constantly developing vanilla bean further. That is why we look forward to hearing from you. Nobody is perfect. However, we are working hard so that we can offer you the best possible service. You can get in touch with us directly at feedback@vanilla-bean.com. We try our best to respond to every message as expeditiously as possible. We hope you enjoy your plant-based meal and have a great experience with vanilla bean!