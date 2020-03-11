X

vanessa mdee - free music without net for Android

By safouanee Free

Developer's Description

By safouanee

vanessa mdee - free music without net

vanessa mdee - free music without internet 2019

Vanessa Hau Mdee (born 7 June 1988 in Arusha, Tanzania),[1] professionally known by her stage name Vanessa Mdee, is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, rapper, activist, television presenter and radio personality. Mdee is popularly known for being the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ. She later rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume CHallenge for ITV Tanzania before signing to B'Hits Music Group in late 2012

vanessa mdee - free music without net

vanessa mdee - free music without internet 2019

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping