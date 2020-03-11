vanessa mdee - free music without net

Vanessa Hau Mdee (born 7 June 1988 in Arusha, Tanzania),[1] professionally known by her stage name Vanessa Mdee, is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, rapper, activist, television presenter and radio personality. Mdee is popularly known for being the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ. She later rose to prominence as a radio and TV host, hosting Epic Bongo Star Search and Dume CHallenge for ITV Tanzania before signing to B'Hits Music Group in late 2012

